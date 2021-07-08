Cancel
Breckenridge, MI

Man’s leg amputated after fireworks show accident

The Associated Press
BRECKENRIDGE, Mich. (AP) — An experienced pyrotechnic lost a leg after an accident during a fireworks show in central Michigan, authorities said.

“Something malfunctioned with a mortar as he was lighting it, and it tipped over and hit his leg,” Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morris said. “He had to have the leg amputated.”

The incident occurred Sunday near the end of a fireworks show in Breckenridge, 60 miles north of Lansing. The 56-year-old man worked for Wolverine Fireworks Display of Kawkawlin.

“He has done our local display for many years. He is a very nice man, and the Breckenridge community is praying for him and his family,” village Manager Jeff Ostrander said.

The man’s injury has been the talk of the town.

“It’s not something you would expect to hear on the Fourth of July,” said Breanna Sumner, an employee at Siler’s Market.

