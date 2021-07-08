Cancel
North Dakota gas prices hit six-year high

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The average price for gas in North Dakota has hit a six-year high.

KFGO reported Wednesday that according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state is now $3. The last time drivers in North Dakota paid an average of $3 per gallon was Nov. 18, 2014.

The current average is up 14 cents from a month ago and 90 cents from this time last year. It’s still 14 cents below the national average of $3.14, however.

Increases in the cost of crude oil spurred by robust demand are driving the price jumps, according to AAA.

Drivers can still buy gas for less than $3 at 70% of North Dakota convenience stores and stations.

