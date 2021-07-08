Arts & Culture: Amanda Williams banners on display at Smith College; Sevenars Concert Series to begin; Festival to screen movies made in Mass.
NORTHAMPTON — Two black-and-white banners by artist Amanda Williams have been unfurled on the Elm Street and campus-facing facades of the Smith College Museum of Art. The banners represent the first part of Williams’ “An Imposing Number of Times,” a series of site-specific campus installations commissioned by the museum. Further installations are scheduled for the fall and next spring.www.gazettenet.com
