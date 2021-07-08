Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry County, TN

Henry County Medical Center Will Be Offering Vaccine This Week

hcmc-tn.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS, TN – Henry County Medical Center is offering two opportunities this week to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This Friday, July 9 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the HCMC Classrooms 2 & 3, we will be offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those interested in receiving it. Those wanting this vaccine are encouraged to make an appointment, but walk-ins will be available while supplies last. This vaccine is for those 18 and older.

www.hcmc-tn.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, TN
City
Paris, TN
Paris, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Henry County, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
Henry County, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Medical Care#Cdc#Hrsa#Pa C#Certified Healthcare#Vaers#Https Vaers Hhs Gov#Hcmc Infection Control#The Emergency Department#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
TravelPosted by
The Associated Press

Asia Today: N Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Friday suspended its quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. New Zealand recently imposed quarantine restrictions on travelers from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia states, where lockdowns have been...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 1

Community Policy