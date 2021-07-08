Henry County Medical Center Will Be Offering Vaccine This Week

PARIS, TN – Henry County Medical Center is offering two opportunities this week to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This Friday, July 9 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the HCMC Classrooms 2 & 3, we will be offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those interested in receiving it. Those wanting this vaccine are encouraged to make an appointment, but walk-ins will be available while supplies last. This vaccine is for those 18 and older.