Why are thousands of stinging jellyfish crowding the Rhode Island coast?

July's full moon will shine brightly Friday night (July 23), although it may appear orange if you're in a region affected by smoky skies from this summer's wildfires. To catch the Buck Moon at its fullest, look skyward at 10:37 p.m. EDT on Friday (0237 GMT on Saturday, July 24). At that moment, the sun, Earth and moon will be in perfect alignment, but because the moon is about 5 degrees off the plane of Earth's orbit, the sun's light will fall fully on the moon's side facing Earth.