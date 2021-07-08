Cancel
HunnyPoker: The First Online P2P Poker Game on BSC Yield Aggregator

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love Texas Hold’em, try your luck to win more HUNNY from HunnyPoker. HunnyPoker is the first online peer-to-peer poker game integrated with a BSC yield aggregator to create an immersive online poker experience for all users. PancakeHunny aims to create more utility via gamification and with all transactions and settlements done on smart contracts, it removes the “trust issue” where third-party agents are involved on traditional online poker platforms, thus giving users the confidence to enjoy themselves in a safe environment. Games as such will help further build a stronger community and the unique profit-sharing model, it gives users a sense of ownership, reaping benefits as PancakeHunny grows. HUNNY can be used for yield farming, HunnyLottery, purchasing HunnyBunnies NFT, HunnyPoker, and many more upcoming games. Earn as you stake, win as you play.

