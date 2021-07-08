The Download with DP Episode Two – Justin Fowler

A very weird and frustrating morning. Woke up, checked my phone, Twitter app wasn’t opening, so I shut off my phone to restart like I’ve done numerous times. However on the restart, all it does is get to the picture of the Apple and stay there. Been like that for 3 hours now. The apple will continuously disappear and re-appear without me doing anything, but that’s as far as I can get. So, right after posting this, gotta head to the Apple Store. I can’t remember the last time I backed up my phone. Maybe 6-9 months ago? I hope I don’t lose a bunch of shit or my phone is fried. That’ll really suck. Never had this happen to me before. And yes, I’ve tried the factory reset numerous times. Nothing. Just gets to the part with the apple on the screen and that’s all I see. Booooooooooooo. I guess that’s what I get for not backing up my phone more often than I do, if I so happen to lose everything since the last backup. Dammit. Well, thoughts and prayers with me today in hopes that someone at the genius bar can figure out why my phone won’t turn on today. I’m really dreading the worst here. It’s amazing how reliant we are on our phones. I’ve felt naked all morning looking at a screen with just an apple on it. Send prayers.