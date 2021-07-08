Cancel
Presidential Election

Selections from J.D. Vance's reworked, pro-Trump edition of 'Hillbilly Elegy'

By Columnist
Washington Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter deleting his old anti-Trump tweets, “Hillbilly Elegy” author and Senate candidate J.D. Vance has been on an apology tour. “I ask folks not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I’ve been very open that I did say those critical things and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy,” he told Fox News. Neat! He repents of his error — the error was criticizing Donald Trump, in any way.

Ohio State
Alexandra Petri
Donald Trump
James Donald
Republican Party
Presidential Election
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Elections
Presidential Election

How Kamala Harris' Approval Rating Stacks Up With Mike Pence's 6 Months into Vice Presidency

After six months in office, polling suggests that more voters disapprove of Vice President Kamala Harris than approve of the job she has done thus far. Survey results from Politico/Morning Consult released on Wednesday showed that just 45 percent of respondents held a favorable view of the vice president's performance. Meanwhile, 47 percent had an unfavorable view and 5 percent said they had no opinion. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent and was conducted from July 16 to 18.
Mansfield, OH

J.D. Vance says let’s ‘rebuild the country’

Best-selling author and military veteran J.D. Vance is stepping up his quest to win the Senate seat in Ohio being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. The combat veteran and author of “Hillbilly Elegy” is adamant about a secure border between the U.S. and Mexico. “The drug cartels that...
POTUS
Reuters

Biden touts vaccinations in Trump-supporting Ohio as U.S. cases rise

CINCINNATI, July 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden pleaded with skeptical Americans on Wednesday to get vaccinated, as rising COVID-19 cases threaten to undermine progress against the pandemic and slow the country's economic rebound. "Look, it's real simple. We have a pandemic for those who haven't gotten a vaccination. It's...
POTUS

Michael Wolff's Third Strike At Trump White House Has Hits And Misses

No matter how many tell-all books are published trashing former President Donald Trump and his gang, the market will make room for one more by Michael Wolff, the magazine writer whose bestselling Fire and Fury established the subgenre back in 2018. Wolff penned a sequel, Siege, a year later that...
POTUS
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
Presidential Election

A legal reckoning may be coming for the lawyers who helped Trump push election lies

"There’s a duty that counsel has that when you’re submitting a sworn statement . . . that you have reviewed it, that you had done some minimal due diligence.” You might expect to hear that statement in a first-year law school class. Instead, it was made by a federal court judge in Michigan during an extraordinary court session that underscored the irresponsibility of lawyers who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Unlike for former president Donald Trump and other politicians who lie with seeming impunity, there may be real consequences for the lawyers who helped him peddle his spurious claims about election fraud.
Presidential Election

J.D. Vance is scaring America’s elite. Good.

Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance is being attacked by critics on the left and right for his populist economics and his changed views on former president Donald Trump. That’s a good sign that Vance’s message is getting through and that he can win. Vance has some qualities that most politicians...
POTUS
The Hill

JD Vance: Trump views people who 'kiss his a-- all the time' as 'weak'

J.D. Vance, the author and newly minted Ohio Republican Senate candidate, says he isn’t worried that his past criticism of former President Trump will hurt his chances of scoring the former president’s endorsement in the race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). In an interview with NBC News, Vance...
POTUS

Dem pushes bill that would prevent Trump from serving as Speaker

On the surface, elections for House Speaker are straightforward affairs: the majority party in the chamber votes for their top member, who in turn wields the gavel. But the system includes a curious quirk: the Constitution does not require House members to choose one of their own for the Speaker's office. It's why, in recent years, we've seen a handful of instances in which lawmakers, reluctant to support their party's choice for one reason or another, cast a vote in support of someone who has nothing to do with Congress. Colin Powell has even received a few votes in the recent past.
Virginia State
The Hill

Trump is a complication for Republican hopes in Virginia

Former President Trump is threatening to complicate Republican Glenn Youngkin’s bid for governor in Virginia, where the ex-businessman is trying to extend his support to the very suburban voters who fled from Trump in 2020. Youngkin has said he is “honored” to receive Trump’s endorsement, noting the former president “represents...
Presidential Election
CNN

The founding myth of Trumpism is a fake

(CNN) — The founding myth of Donald Trump's political career goes something like this: He descended down a golden escalator at Trump Tower, surrounded by an organic mob of well-wishers all there to see him announce his 2016 campaign for president. "You know the famous escalator scene," Trump once said...
Presidential Election

Madison Cawthorn Says Jill Biden Is 'Cruel' to 'Mentally Unstable' Joe Biden

Representative Madison Cawthorn claims President Joe Biden is "mentally unstable" and said first lady Jill Biden should be called out for being "cruel" to her husband. Cawthorn, a Republican who represents North Carolina's 11th congressional district, spoke to Newsmax's Chris Salcedo about his views on the president's mental state and Jill Biden's treatment of her husband.
Cincinnati, OH

Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Joe Biden for Spreading Vaccine 'Misinformation'

Donald Trump Jr. accused President Joe Biden of spreading misinformation about COVID vaccines during his CNN Town Hall on Wednesday. The son of the former president took aim at Biden's comments during the event in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he touted the value of vaccinations as the particularly contagious Delta variant of the virus sweeps across the country.
Presidential Election

What Tom Brady Has Said About His Friendship With Donald Trump

Tom Brady's thinly-veiled swipe at Donald Trump's claims of fraud at the 2020 presidential election raised eyebrows on Tuesday—not least because the athlete and former president have long been known to be friends. As Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady, 43, and his teammates visited the White House following their Super...

