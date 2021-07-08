Selections from J.D. Vance’s reworked, pro-Trump edition of ‘Hillbilly Elegy’
After deleting his old anti-Trump tweets, “Hillbilly Elegy” author and Senate candidate J.D. Vance has been on an apology tour. “I ask folks not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I’ve been very open that I did say those critical things and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy,” he told Fox News. Neat! He repents of his error — the error was criticizing Donald Trump, in any way.www.washingtonpost.com
