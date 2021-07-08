A Louisiana Power Company is Making Big Changes for Electric Cars

Any parent who has had to watch the Disney/Pixar classic animated film Cars can tell you exactly what happened to small town America. You can almost see evidence of the desertion when you take a road trip of any length through Louisiana. Town after town with rich history basically getting bypassed by the traffic on massive interstate highways just outside of town. Travelers really have no reason to stop, explore, and - most importantly, spend money when they can hit a quick exit to gas up and be back on their way.