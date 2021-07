The wheels of justice are moving slowly in the prosecution of state Sen. Sandra Cunningham, who was charged in March with driving while intoxicated. At a status hearing Thursday in front of Bergen County Superior Court Judge Anthony Gallina, who heads the Municipal Division, Michael Rubas, Cunningham’s attorney, said he is still waiting on a “voluminous” amount of “discovery” — evidence available to the prosecution and defense that is necessary for the case to move forward.