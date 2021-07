Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.