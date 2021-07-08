Britney’s Dad Just Responded to His Co-Conservator’s Request For $50K in 24/7 Security Due to Death Threats
New court documents filed by Britney Spears’ dad just revealed that he has denied his co-conservator’s request for around-the-clock security. His daughter’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, had previously requested “24/7 physical security” worth more than an estimated $50,000 per month after receiving threats of “violence and death” following Britney’s court hearing in June.stylecaster.com
