Dragon Ball Super CG Reveals SS4 Bardock Super Rare In Cross Spirits
The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. We have already seen the set's focus on the Dragon Ball Z-era film Wrath of the Dragon with a selection of Trunks, Tapion, Hirudegarn, Gohan, Videl, and Gotenks cards, so now let's continue with a selection of Saiyans.bleedingcool.com
