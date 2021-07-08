Dragon Ball Super CG Reveals SS4 Bardock Super Rare In Cross Spirits

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 is about to drop - but if you want the inside look at what's going down in this next pivotal chapter of the manga, we have it for you! Dragon Ball Super's current "Granolah The Survivor" arc has seen Goku and Vegeta battling a formidable new alien (Granolah) whose power has been boosted beyond all other fighters by a new set of Dragon Balls. Granolah is so powerful, in fact, that he's bested Goku's new level of Ultra Instinct power, without even stepping a (real) foot onto the battlefield. But now Granolah will have to really fight Vegeta, and all the new powers Destroyer powers the Saiyan Prince has learned.