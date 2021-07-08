Cancel
Talon’s Adjustec Division Awarded Second U.S. Patent: US 11,034,130 B2 for its Bandroll Technology

By Christopher Simmons
californianewswire.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA significant achievement for the company, to protect our patterned technology and intellectual property; thus, benefiting valuable clients. WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently awarded Talon’s Adjustec a second patent in a series of patterns concerning their Adjustec stretch technology Bandroll product. The patent provides additional protection for the Adjustec Bandroll-the design behind Talon’s Inventor of the Year Award for 2020, awarded by Aramark. Following this second patent are two more patterns pending for the Adjustec Bandroll that cover even a wider range of applications.

