Talon’s Adjustec Division Awarded Second U.S. Patent: US 11,034,130 B2 for its Bandroll Technology
A significant achievement for the company, to protect our patterned technology and intellectual property; thus, benefiting valuable clients. WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently awarded Talon’s Adjustec a second patent in a series of patterns concerning their Adjustec stretch technology Bandroll product. The patent provides additional protection for the Adjustec Bandroll-the design behind Talon’s Inventor of the Year Award for 2020, awarded by Aramark. Following this second patent are two more patterns pending for the Adjustec Bandroll that cover even a wider range of applications.californianewswire.com
