Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream, Food Network Team for New Competition Show

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen & Jerry's is looking for a new flavor, and you could be the one to create it. A new competition show to create a new flavor of the popular ice cream is coming to the Food Network on August 16th. Dubbed "Clash of the Cones", the four-episode series will be hosted by Molly Yeh, who will preside over six ice cream makers all trying to create a new flavor of Ben & Jerry's based around a celebrity or pop-culture figure, who will be there to help them come up with the ice cream. They include Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Food Network's Duff Goldman and Buddy Valastro, and actor Kevin Bacon. Whoever wins takes home $20,000 and a chance to pitch to Ben & Jerry themselves. Variety had the news of the show.

bleedingcool.com

