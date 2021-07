At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants across the United States were forced to rely on food delivery services to keep their doors open largely due to social distancing and shelter in place orders. While food delivery was already a highly successful industry, growing 300% faster than dine-in traffic, delivery and takeout became a necessary lifeline for restaurants looking to stay open through the pandemic. As a result, first six months of the pandemic, the four major food delivery services, GrubHub, Doordash, UberEats, and PostMates, made roughly $5.5 billion in combined revenue, more than twice as much as their combined income of 2.5 billion during the same period in 2019.