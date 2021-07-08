Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

St. Lenox’s American Songs

By Jonathan Bernstein
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twenty-five years ago, Andrew Choi had a small revelation. He was attending a funeral for the mother of a Sunday-school teacher, and, as a young Juilliard-trained violinist, he had been asked to perform. For the somber occasion, Choi selected a Bach adagio — “the most depressing piece of music I could possibly play,” he says now. But as he played, he looked over and realized that the teacher, despite having just lost her mother, was smiling.

www.rollingstone.com

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music#Methodist Churches#Shiva#Tumultuous Times#Don Giovanni Records#Bethesda Luthern#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Christianity
News Break
Music
Related
Musicsportswar.com

One of the great American songs. Almost more poetry than song.

Townes was a genius, like so many who die too young we were all robbed of what he could have been. There are so many great covers. I love Emmylou's. Merle's verse in the duet is so smooth it is unbelievable. Jason Isbell's recent cut with Eliz Cook adds some...
MusicRevolver

Hear Deafheaven's Shimmering New Song "The Gnashing"

In June, blackgaze trailblazers Deafheaven shocked fans with new song "Great Mass of Color," which saw them backburner the harsh, black-metal portion of their sound to indulge their more gauzy and shoegazing inclinations. Most notably, frontman George Clarke's vocals on the cut are almost entirely cleanly sung, only breaking into his signature screech at the very end. Today (July 8th), the San Francisco band offered up another single, "The Gnashing," and it continues in the vein of its predecessor, exploring soothing, celestial heights that contrast greatly with the song's title.
MusicColumbian

These are 2021’s songs of summer

What’s the song of the summer? That’s a question that I’ll be dodging for the 2021 playlist I’ve compiled for you here. Several big hits that are surfacing in the annual debate are included: Lil Nas X’s “Montero,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u,” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches.”. But it’s not a...
Musicthedcvoice.com

Jazz, Love, and Astral Projection

When Chris Rock, pontificating at Kanye West’s ye listening party at West’s ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, claimed that “hip-hop music is the first artform created by free Black men,” he was right, so long as we understand “free” in this case to mean “not enslaved.” But while hip-hop may have been the first artform free Black people created, jazz was the first artform they perfected.
Saint Paul, MNTrumann Democrat

American Hmong community revels in St. Paul Olympic gymnast

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As St. Paul’s Sunisa Lee heads to the Tokyo Olympics, the country’s Hmong community is expected to watch closely as the first Hmong American competes there on the gymnastics world stage. On her way to the U.S. Women’s Olympics gymnastics team, Lee made her mark...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Cale Tyson’s ‘Baby You’re Wrong’ Is Your Sad Vaxxed Summer Song

In 2014, Cale Tyson performed at a Ones to Watch showcase presented by Rolling Stone Country at Nashville’s Exit/In opposite future star Margo Price and RaeLyn Nelson, Willie’s granddaughter. Tyson, a Texas native, sang country music songs that night, emphasizing a hillbilly hiccup in his voice and even flirting with a yodel. He sold it well and looked the part too — hat, boots, Pendleton jacket.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Harry Styles Adjusts 2021 ‘Love On Tour’

Harry Styles has readjusted his Covid-delayed Love On Tour, with the North American trek now scheduled to begin September 4th. “‘Love on Tour’ will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows,” Styles wrote on Instagram. “As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Celine Dion Reschedules Remaining North American Tour Dates to 2022

Celine Dion has announced that the remaining North American tour dates on her Courage World Tour — originally rescheduled to August 16th through September 24th, 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic — have once again been rescheduled to March 9th through April 22nd, 2022. “I know how frustrating it is for my fans, with all the postponements that have taken place these past 18 months,” Dion said in a statement. “My team and I are still concerned about everyone’s safety this summer even though the situation has dramatically improved. We all feel 100% comfortable that things will be very safe next...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Bob Dylan’s New Bootleg Series Will Spotlight Early-1980s ‘Infidels’ Period

The next chapter of Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series will center around the music recorded in the aftermath of his Christian period in the early Eighties. The package includes studio outtakes from 1981’s Shot of Love, 1983’s Infidels, and 1985’s Empire Burlesque along with songs recorded during live rehearsals in 1980, his 1984 European stadium tour, and his 1984 appearance on Late Night With David Letterman. Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985), set for release September 17th, will be available as a two-disc set and a deluxe package containing a five-CD box set and a book with previously...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Torres Previews New Album ‘Thirstier’ With Booming Title-Track

Torres has released a new song, “Thirstier,” the title track from her next album, out July 30th on Merge. “Thirstier” is a classic exercise in soft-loud dynamics, with Torres guiding the twinkling, atmospheric verses into explosions of guitars, drums, and, toward the end of the song, some blazing trumpets. “Baby, keep me in your fantasies,” bellows Torres’ McKenzie Scott, “Baby, even though you live with me/The more I look, the more I see/As long as I’m around I’ll be looking for nerves to hit/The more of you I drink, the thirstier I get.”
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mirror

Lindsay Lohan's life in Dubai 23 years after The Parent Trap made her famous

She boarded a plane and moved to London in much-loved family comedy The Parent Trap, and now Lindsay is embracing the spirit of her character by living abroad in real life. In her twenties, Lindsay was often photographed partying in Los Angeles, but in her thirties, the star has managed to avoid much of the limelight by moving to the United Arab Emirates.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy