St. Lenox’s American Songs

Harry Styles has readjusted his Covid-delayed Love On Tour, with the North American trek now scheduled to begin September 4th. “‘Love on Tour’ will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows,” Styles wrote on Instagram. “As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added.”