Experts are warning that it may be time to mask up again following the latest Covid-19 surge. With the spread of the Delta Variant among unvaccinated people it may be time to restart the nations pandemic response and mask up again. On Monday, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra signed a renewal of the public health emergency status due to the Coronavirus for another 90 days. Los Angeles County reinstated their mask mandates last week which require masking indoors regardless of vaccination status. According to data from the CDC, about 28% of the U.S. population or over 91 million people live in a county considered to have ‘high’ Covid-19 transmission and only 48.7% of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated.