Operator of Stablecoin With 3,400% Circulation Growth in 2021 To Go Public – Here’s When
The creator of a widely-used stablecoin is planning on going public after seeing massive 3,400% growth in coin circulation. Circle is a global financial technology firm that provides payments and treasury infrastructure for internet businesses. They are the principal operator of blockchain-based USD Coin (USDC), which has become the fastest-growing, regulated, fully reserved dollar digital currency in the world. Currently, USDC in circulation is greater than $25 billion and has supported over $785 billion in on-chain transactions.dailyhodl.com
