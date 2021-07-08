Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Operator of Stablecoin With 3,400% Circulation Growth in 2021 To Go Public – Here’s When

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creator of a widely-used stablecoin is planning on going public after seeing massive 3,400% growth in coin circulation. Circle is a global financial technology firm that provides payments and treasury infrastructure for internet businesses. They are the principal operator of blockchain-based USD Coin (USDC), which has become the fastest-growing, regulated, fully reserved dollar digital currency in the world. Currently, USDC in circulation is greater than $25 billion and has supported over $785 billion in on-chain transactions.

dailyhodl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Allaire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stablecoin#Digital Assets#Affiliate Marketing#Treasury#Usd Coin#Usdc#Concord Acquisition Group#Circle Co Founder#Irish#The Daily Hodl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
StocksCoinDesk

Bank of Russia Tells Stock Exchanges to Avoid Crypto-Related Funds

The central bank doesn't want crypto ETFs on the country's capital markets. According to a notice and explanatory letter published by the Bank of Russia, stock exchange operators should avoid listing any securities, such as exchange-traded funds, that provide payments based on the prices of cryptocurrencies, digital assets issued abroad, cryptocurrency price indexes, crypto derivatives and securities issued by cryptocurrency-related funds.
Marketsbitcoin.com

JPMorgan Begins Offering 5 Cryptocurrency Funds to Clients

Global investment bank JPMorgan has reportedly green-lighted its advisors to provide clients with access to five cryptocurrency funds. The funds are available to all JPMorgan’s wealth management clients seeking investment advice. The move makes JPMorgan the first large bank to expand crypto trading access beyond just ultra-wealthy clients. JPMorgan Now...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Dwolla raises USD 21 mln to innovate B2B payments

Dwolla, a modern payments platform, has raised a USD 21 million venture round led by Foundry Group to drive innovation for today’s B2B payments. According to AITHORITY, additional investors include Park West Asset Management LLC, Union Square Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, Firebrand Ventures, Next Level Ventures, and Jeremy Andrus, the CEO of Traeger. The investment will catalyse Dwolla’s growth initiatives with international payments, expansive partner relationships through a partner API, and further accelerate the company’s aggressive product road map focused on a real-time payments experience.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Investors More Bullish on Ethereum Than Bitcoin: Survey

More than half of crypto investors expect the cryptocurrency trading boom still has legs, research from blockchain-based derivatives trading platform CloseCross shows. The company surveyed global investors responsible for approximately $380 billion of assets under management. Of the 57 per cent who believe the level of crypto trading will continue...
RetailCoinTelegraph

JPMorgan will reportedly give retail wealth clients access to crypto funds

Major U.S. investment bank JPMorgan Chase is reportedly allowing advisers to execute crypto trades for more of its clients. According to a Thursday report from Business Insider, retail wealth clients at JPMorgan now have access to cryptocurrency funds. A person directly familiar with the bank’s move to the digital space said all JPMorgan clients seeking investment advice — including those managed by financial advisers, retail investors using its trading app and clients serviced by the private bank — would have the opportunity to invest in crypto.
MarketsCoinDesk

Magic Numbers: Ethereum-Based Authentication Platform Raises $27M

The Series A round, announced Thursday, was led by Northzone and included Tiger Global, Volt Capital, CoinFund and Digital Currency Group (also the owner of CoinDesk). It brings Magic’s total funding to $31 million, following a $4 million seed round in May 2020 that included the likes of Placeholder, SV Angel and Naval Ravikant.
MarketsCoinDesk

VCs Pumped $4B Into Crypto Firms in Q2: CB Insights

Also noted by CB Insights was hardware wallet maker Ledger’s $380 million funding in June; a $300 million round in April for custody firm Paxos (which, like Circle, also acts as the steward of stablecoins); Block.one’s $300 million funding round in May for its Bullish exchange; and Mexico City-based crypto exchange Bitso’s $250 million haul in May.
RetailCoinDesk

JPMorgan’s Retail Customers Can Now Tap Crypto – Just Not Directly

The mega-bank will also help retail clients invest in GBTC, Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust, Bitcoin Cash Trust, Ethereum Classic Trust as well as Osprey Bitcoin Trust through their brokerage accounts, as Business Insider first reported. The Grayscale products are issued by Grayscale, a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group.
Marketscapitolhilltimes.com

What is Bitcoin?

“What is Bitcoin?” is a question asked by many, often not knowing what it is. Simply put, digital currency is any digital item that can be converted from one currency to another without the use of a bank or other third party. The most popular digital currency is cash. However, there are many more available on the open market. Some examples of these include stocks, bonds, commodities, and other assets. However, unlike conventional cash, digital currencies are backed only by computer code. Helen Lee Schifter has considered investing and speculating on Bitcoin or other digital currency.
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Files for US Public Offering

London-listed Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain (LSE: ARB) has submitted a registration statement for an initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. market. Announced Wednesday, the filing with the SEC indicates Argo is seeking to list on American Depository Shares, a commonly used mechanism by which public companies can expand to reach U.S. investors.
Marketsaustinnews.net

BlackStar's Blockchain Equity Trading Proprietary Software May Be Innovative Solution for Regulators, U.S. Broker Dealers and Investors

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BEGI) (the 'Company' or 'BlackStar') has finalized a production-ready user interface for the proprietary software of the BlackStar Digital Trading Platform ('BDTP'). The design and build of the digital platform features is complete and in the final phase of quality assurance. For the last phase of the project, BlackStar is actively pursuing strategic relationships with various broker dealers and clearing firms to quote the stock and enable the platform to begin trading of registered BEGI shares, completing the final stages of our multi-year software engineering effort.
Credits & Loansfinancemagnates.com

Mastercard Plans to Enhance Its Card Program for Cryptocurrency Firms

Mastercard, the US-based financial services provider, recently announced that the company is planning to enhance its card program for cryptocurrency exchanges and digital wallets. Mastercard added that the company is working with different partners including Evolve Bank & Trust, Circle, and Paxos to test the new capability. In an official...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: This is what institutional investors are going to do in 5 years

Gone are the days when cryptocurrency was either associated with solely novice investors or illicit activities. With Bitcoin’s unstoppable bull rally and the rise of DeFi, the past year saw institutional investments in the ecosystem spike by unprecedented levels. In fact, even those that have been erstwhile vocal critics of...
MarketsCoinDesk

The 2021 Crypto Hype Is Down, but Old Traders Are Unfazed, Says EXMO CEO

Still, 10% of those new users have remained active traders and made up about $1 million of trading volume during the last six months, Zhdanov said. This doesn’t necessarily mean that those traders invested a lot of money in crypto but rather that they made a lot of trades. They might have been using the same deposit amount to buy coins, sell them and then buy again, and so on.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Fintech Stocks To Buy Before They Explode

Financial technology (fintech) continues to grow in prominence every day, benefiting from the shift to digital payments and increasing adoption of e-commerce. The fintech market is expected to triple in size over the next decade, creating significant opportunities for publicly traded companies and investors. Therefore, today we’ll discuss some of the best fintech stocks to buy in July and hold for the long run.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Mastercard Is Eying This Stablecoin’s $785,000,000,000 Transaction Volume

Mastercard has announced a pilot program with Circle, the payment technology company behind the widely-used stablecoin USDC. Mastercard is testing USDC on its platform. The trial is designed to facilitate crypto-to-fiat conversions. It will allow customers to spend their crypto assets more easily as card issuers and crypto businesses settle payments to Mastercard.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Most Institutional Investors Expect to Buy Digital Assets in Near Future

Over the next five years, institutional investors will pump more funds into investing in digital assets as acceptance of crypto continues. According to a survey report undertaken by financial analytics firm Coalition Greenwich, over half of 1,100 industrial investors surveyed said they plan to actively invest in digital assets. These digital assets investments include procuring stocks in cryptocurrency firms, investment products with crypto exposure, or direct investment in crypto itself. Generally, institutional investors are optimistic about investing in digital assets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy