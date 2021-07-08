Operator of Stablecoin With 3,400% Circulation Growth in 2021 To Go Public – Here’s When

“What is Bitcoin?” is a question asked by many, often not knowing what it is. Simply put, digital currency is any digital item that can be converted from one currency to another without the use of a bank or other third party. The most popular digital currency is cash. However, there are many more available on the open market. Some examples of these include stocks, bonds, commodities, and other assets. However, unlike conventional cash, digital currencies are backed only by computer code. Helen Lee Schifter has considered investing and speculating on Bitcoin or other digital currency.