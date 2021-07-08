Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monae Pull Out of Bonnaroo Festival

In recent years, Jack Antonoff has become well-known for writing and producing songs, with high-profile collaborators like Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Carly Rae Jepson, The Chicks, Clairo, and Taylor Swift. He’s also the lead singer of indie-pop band, Bleachers, and a drummer and guitarist in the indie rock band, Fun. As a result, Antonoff has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award and even won five Grammy Awards: two for production on Taylor Swift’s albums 1989 and Folklore, two for his work with Fun, and one for writing the title track on Masseduction, the fifth studio album by musician St. Vincent. To say that Antonoff has a knack for music would be an understatement, yet fans have mixed feelings about his newest project. Lorde’s most recent single, “Stoned At The Nail Salon,” is yet another popular collaboration between her and Antonoff, yet the similarities between Lorde and Lana Del Rey's songs have fans side-eyeing Jack Antanoff for recycling the melody.