Rome man charged with first degree cruelty to children, reportedly injured 8-year-old

A Rome man was released on a $11,200 bond Thursday after he was arrested on a warrant accusing him of throwing an 8-year-old across the room on Monday, reports stated. Randolph Nathaniel Crocker, 36, was in a separate physical and verbal fight with the child's mother when the incident occurred at his residence on Hickory Street. He also pulled on the straps of her top so hard they left red marks. The altercation also occurred in front of a 3-year-old.