I can remember when there weren't many part-time or full-time jobs available in Buffalo for a long time. The global pandemic for some people has been a gift and a curse. Here's what I mean, just to state the obvious, there were a massive number of lives lost, and believe it or not even some families got torn apart, that was the curse. The gift was a large number of programs and opportunities for people to get jobs opened up because of the help from the federal government, by the way of stimulus payments and extended unemployment benefits.