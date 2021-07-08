Cancel
WWE

Eddie Kingston: Fighting Jun Akiyama Would Be The Highlight Of My Career

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's no secret that Eddie Kingston is a big fan of All Japan Wrestling. Whether he's paying tribute to Mitsuharu Misawa through his gear or mentioning AJPW in the majority of his interviews, Kingston has massive respect for the style and history of the promotion. Fans know the Four Pillars...

Fightful

Fightful

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

Eddie Kingston
Kenta Kobashi
Jun Akiyama
Mitsuharu Misawa
Kenny Omega
Toshiaki Kawada
#Combat#Ajpw#Aiw#Ddt#The Young Bucks#Aew Dynamite
