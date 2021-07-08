Why are thousands of stinging jellyfish crowding the Rhode Island coast?

Former Amazon ceo Jeff Bezos is scheduled to blast off the Earth toward space at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. Pacific) on Tuesday (July 20). Bezos and three other crew members will ride aboard Blue Origin’s reusable suborbital rocket, New Shepard. This is the 16th launch of New Shepard, which has room for six astronauts and is designed to bring its crew more than 62 miles (100 kilometers) high — touching the edge of space. Here’s a look at New Shepard and what it’s been up to lately.