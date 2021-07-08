Cancel
Why are thousands of stinging jellyfish crowding the Rhode Island coast?

By Laura Geggel
Thousands of jellyfish are gathering by the coast of Rhode Island, and they're not afraid to use their stingers against potential foes, according to news sources. The jellyfish, known as Atlantic sea nettles (Chrysaora quinquecirrha), thrive in warm waters, which may partially explain the recent population boom over the past month, the Rhode Island Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education (RIDEM) posted on Facebook. After all, June 2021 was the hottest June on record in North America, according to the European Union's Copernicus program, Live Science reported.

