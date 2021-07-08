Axne backs making temporary child tax credit permanent

Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she’s working to make the temporary federal child tax credit permanent. The new credit was included in the pandemic relief package passed in March and starting next week low and middle income parents of kids under the age of six will get $300 a month through the end of the year, while parents of kids who’re six through 17 years old will get $250. Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, said almost 200,000 Iowa families qualify.