Tennis

ThrowbackTimes Halle: Roger Federer sprints past Mardy Fish to defend title

By JOVICA ILIC
Tennis World Usa
 14 days ago
Roger Federer won the first title in Halle in 2003, and a lot had changed until his next visit to the pre-Wimbledon event, becoming world no. 1 in February 2004 and lifting two Major trophies. The Swiss was the favorite to defend the title in Germany in June 2004, and he did that in style, dropping 26 games in five encounters to lift the 16th ATP title and send a clear message to his rivals ahead of Wimbledon.

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

