Polo G's 'Rapstar' Rules Rhythmic Airplay Chart

By Trevor Anderson
Billboard
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolo G posts his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart as “Rapstar” marches 4-1 to lead the list dated July 10. The single rallies 11% in plays on monitored U.S. stations to become the format’s most-played song in the week ending July 4, according to MRC Data. “Rapstar”...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Polo G
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Person
Lil Tjay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhythmic#Mrc Data#Hall Of Fame
