Arizona State

Some rural Arizona residents warned to be ready to evacuate

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 14 days ago
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County authorities on Thursday raised the pre-evacuation status of the small rural community of Crown King. That's due to an active wildfire that has forced closure of several roads in an area west of Interstate 17.

The Sheriff’s Office raised Crown King’s status to “set” — meaning that residents should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. The office also said only Crown King residents and fire personnel would be allowed to use a road into the community 54 miles north of Phoenix.

The lightning-started fire has burned around 21 square miles and was contained around 29% of its perimeter.

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

