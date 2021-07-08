Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Gunfights between gangs and police close major roads in Caracas

By Sarah Kinosian
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan authorities closed roads in northwest Caracas on Thursday due to intense firefights between security forces and organized crime gangs that analysts say are trying to expand the territory under their control in the capital.

Heavily armed criminal groups have moved in the past month to residential and commercial areas from slums in the city’s hills, and violence has exploded over the past 24 hours with gun battles breaking out in at least five populous neighborhoods.

“State security agencies continue to be deployed in the areas affected by these criminals,” Interior Minister Carmen Melendez wrote on Twitter.

She said some highways in the areas were closed as part of the operation, and urged members of the public to stay at home.

President Nicolas Maduro’s government has not mentioned any casualties as a result of the clashes. Human rights activists in the area have said at least four civilians were killed on Wednesday and half a dozen have been wounded.

The information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since January, gangs from the Cota 905 barrio have been trying to expand their territory into nearby areas including La Vega.

“We haven’t been running the kitchens at full capacity since January because of the shootouts nearly every day,” said Amelia Flores, 58, who runs two soup kitchens, primarily for children, in the area. “I don’t what happened, but in the past 24 hours the situation has exploded and the kids are traumatized.”

The gangs want to control one of the main corridors linking the capital with the west of the country, said a human rights activist based in one of the affected neighborhoods.

“It’s been the same conflict for months,” said the activist, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals.

Analysts say gangs in Cota 905 have been able to operate with ease as it has been a no-go zone for security forces due to a pact with the government to lower violence. Experts say the gangs took the opportunity to acquire military-grade firepower such as grenade launchers, assault weapons, and drones.

“They used the space that the government gave them in the Cota to re-arm, gain strength, and plan an attack,” said Alexander Campos, a researcher at the Central University of Venezuela who studies violence and politics in society.

“They are expanding from controling the barrios in the hills into lower parts of the city,” he said. “It’s difficult for them, but they’re winning.”

Ines Candida, 56, lives in the middle-class neighborhood El Paraiso, just across a highway from the Cota 905 barrio. She said gangs had been in shootouts with the police every day for the past month, but she had not seen or heard anything like the past 24 hours.

“We are prisoners in our own homes,” she said by telephone, as unrelenting gunshots rang out in the background.

Reached by phone at a church in the nearby El Cementerio neighborhood where he and others were taking shelter, Catholic priest Wilfredo Corniel, 45, said over more gunfire: “It feels like we are in a war zone.”

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
180K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Police#Caracas#Casualties#Organized Crime#Venezuelan#State#Interior#Twitter#El Paraiso#El Cementerio#Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Stunning video shows Cuban authorities firing on protesters

Shocking new footage shows Cuban authorities firing on protesters in the Caribbean nation — as the island’s president calls on Communist loyalists to confront the mobs. “They’re firing at the protesters!” @sos_cuba posted in Spanish on Twitter, with a video of Cuban cops walking toward demonstrators as shots are heard in the background.
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Clashes Between Venezuelan Police And Gangs Leave 26 Dead

At least 26 people died in nearly two days of clashes between Venezuelan security forces and gangs that control poor neighborhoods of Caracas, the government said Saturday. The toll is 22 suspected gang members and four police officers dead, Interior Minister Carmen Melendez said. She said an unspecified number of...
Public SafetyBusiness Insider

Residents say gangs are taking control of Venezuela's capital city

CARACAS (Reuters) - "Leave the area! Get the kids out!" screamed gang members walking through western Caracas' El Cementerio barrio with megaphones the morning of Thursday, July 8. The warning told residents in Venezuela's capital shooting would not soon stop. By then barrio residents had already been sheltering in place...
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Venezuelan Police Move In On Gang-run Caracas Neighborhoods

Venezuelan security forces entered four poor neighborhoods of the capital Caracas on Friday seeking to end two days of fighting with armed gangs that have claimed several lives, AFP has witnessed. "We control the area but there may still be a few snipers," an officer told AFP. No official toll...
Public Safetyrock947.com

Colombian ex-soldier killed in Haiti was hired as bodyguard, sister says

BOGOTA (Reuters) – A Colombian former soldier killed during a gun battle with Haitian police and accused of involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise had been hired as a bodyguard, his sister said on Saturday. Haitian authorities said Moise was killed early on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/rival-haitian-leaders-battle-power-after-presidents-assassination-2021-07-10 by foreign, trained...
TrafficSFGate

Crash Closes Main Street Between Deer Park Road And Elmhurst Avenue

A crash has closed Main Street in St. Helena between Deer Park Road and Elmhurst Avenue, police said Saturday morning. Main Street is closed between Deer Park Road to the north and Elmhurst Avenue to the south, according to police. Police are advising motorists to use alternate routes during the...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
Houston, TXPosted by
WOKV

Houston driver killed after gunfight with passenger, police say

HOUSTON — A Houston driver died Sunday after getting into an argument with a passenger inside his vehicle that escalated into a gun fight, investigators said. Houston police said the driver crashed his Mercedes-Benz around 3:30 a.m. into a pole near a gas station, KTRK reported. Officers arrived to find...
Clermont, FLclick orlando

Portion of State Road 50 in Clermont closed in both directions, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. – A portion of State Road 50 in Clermont was shut down in both directions on Tuesday, according to police. The Clermont Police Department posted about the closure on Facebook around 1:30 p.m., saying the road was shut down between Citrus Tower Boulevard and Hancock Road “for an undetermined amount of time.”
Griffin, GAfox5atlanta.com

Afternoon gunfight on Griffin road injures at least 1, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Officers are investigating a shootout in Griffin, Georgia that injured at least one person Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the City of Griffin Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers were called to North 6th Street at West Cherry Street at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday after reports of shots fired.
POTUSThe Guardian

Haiti: four dead after police gunfight with suspected killers of president Jovenel Moïse

Haiti’s security forces have killed four members of a group of “mercenaries” who assassinated President Jovenel Moïse in his home, police chief Leon Charles has said. “The police is still in combat with the assailants,” Charles said in a televised briefing late on Wednesday, “We blocked them en route as they left the scene of the crime. Since then, we have been battling with them.” Two of the attackers had been detained. Of the rest he said: “They will be killed or captured”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy