The Nick Williams Memorial Golf Tournament, hosted by the West Texas Food Bank, was held Thursday at the Odessa Country Club. The tournament fundraiser, which benefits the West Texas Food Bank, is named in honor of Nick Williams who was a long-time board member with the Food Bank who passed away in March 2014. “The Nick Williams Golf Tournament honors the life of one of the most amazing men to have ever graced the Food Bank. He gave tirelessly of his time as a member of the West Texas Food Bank board, and helped guide me and the Food Bank to where we are today.” said executive director of the West Texas Food Bank Lizzy Campbell. Each year the tournament, which is one of the biggest fundraisers for the West Texas Food Bank, is held in early July around the time of Williams’ birthday and provides a way for people to come together to honor Williams.

