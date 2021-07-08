Cancel
Meghan Markle Didn't Use Royal Title On Baby Lili's Birth Certificate Unlike Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s names appeared differently in their daughter Lilibet Diana’s birth certificate than on son Archie’s certificate, a report has said. According to a copy of Lili’s birth certificate obtained by People Tuesday, Prince Harry and Markle’s second child was born on June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, which is near the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s mansion in Montecito, California.

