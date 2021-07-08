Cancel
Halloween Horror Nights Returns to Universal Theme Parks

By Ryan Parker
Halloween Horror Nights are returning to Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando. The popular, seasonal horror and sci-fi mazes did not take place in 2020 because the theme parks were closed due to the pandemic. However, both popular destinations have since re-opened and Universal Studios announced Thursday fans could expect Halloween Horror Nights to begin on Sept. 3 in Orlando and Sept. 9 in Hollywood. Halloween Horror Nights runs select evenings through Oct. 31.

