Halloween Horror Nights Returns to Universal Theme Parks

While Netflix subscribers surely appreciate that they can stream any of the platform's original series whenever they'd like, many of the most popular narratives also get physical media releases, including The Haunting of Bly Manor. For those most passionate fans, the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD sets come with not only all nine episodes of the series, but also commentary tracks on select episodes from the directors, as well as bonus features that dive deep into how the project was brought to life. The Haunting of Bly Manor hits Blu-ray and DVD on October 12th, as will a set that features both Bly Manor and The Haunting of Hill House.