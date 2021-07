The Kodiak Soil and Water Conservation District (KSWCD) has applied to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) for a permit to apply pesticides to invasive Reed Canarygrass in locations throughout the Lower Buskin and Lake Orbin watersheds near Kodiak. The following project is proposed and is being reviewed by the appropriate regulatory programs. DEC requests comments from the public regarding the permit application. Copies of the application are available on-line or upon request.