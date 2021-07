IRON RIVER — The name of a 45-year-old male, who died in an officer-involved shooting in Iron River on June 24, has been released. David R. Bridgette was enlisted in the U.S. Army from 2001 to 2014 and served three tours of duty in Iraq, according to an obituary published by Jacobs Funeral Home. He was also an army recruiter in Rhinelander, Wisc. “During his service, David received many…