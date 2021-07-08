Let’s Go, South Florida: Pop art, doughnuts and TikTok make the new Pink Donuts in Oakland Park an expanding craze

Diego Macedo, owner of Pink Donuts, with a tray of his donuts. Susan Stocker / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

Watch this week’s Let’s Go, South Florida: Pink Donuts Owner Diego Macedo sits down with host Arlene Borenstein with an in depth look at the careful process of baking his scratch-made doughnuts in house. Watch to find out what a Sriracha bacon doughnut actually tastes like.

A bright wave of art and color meets you at the door of Pink Donuts in Oakland Park, not just on the walls, but on every doughnut made fresh, overnight, each day.

“The baker arrives at 10 p.m. He starts frying, cooking he finishes the first batch at 3 a.m.,” said owner Diego Macedo, who arrives before dawn to help make their fresh croissants and Argentinian empanadas, a staple of his native country’s cuisine.

For five years Macedo and his family owned an Argentinian steakhouse in Hallandale Beach that, like many restaurants, did not make it through the pandemic.

With some time on his hands, Macedo came up with an idea that took some convincing. He told his wife: “I want to try a doughnut.”

“And my wife said, ‘What doughnut?’ I want to try a doughnut that is in New York. And she said, ‘Are you crazy?’ "

“Nope,” replied Macedo.

With that Macedo, his wife, Jacqueline and their two sons, 8-year old Thiago and 6-year-old Martin, took a road trip along the East Coast, stopping at about 30 different bakeries in more than a half-dozen states.

After a few weeks of traveling, and some risk-taking, Pink Donuts and More opened in June at 827 E. Oakland Park Blvd. Macedo said he brought back the best ideas and added his own twists.

His doughnuts come in 65 flavors including Sriracha bacon, creme brulee and even “drunken doughnuts” that come with small dispensers ready to inject Malibu Rum, Baileys Irish Cream or Kahlua into your treat. There is also a vegan selection. What customers may not expect are the family’s expert Argentinian empanadas with an American twist, like their Buffalo chicken empanada.

The care and detail of every item plays to the lenses of social media.

Local TikTok’er Rachel Cameron Waite, known as @cravingtakesover, made a stop at the shop with her family after her mom saw it on Facebook. Her 15-second video post was liked more than 27,000 times .

“What I enjoyed the most is how soft and fluffy the doughnuts are. Also, how flavorful the ingredients in the toppings combined together,” she said.

And the 21-year-old isn’t the only one. To meet the demand, the 900-square-foot shop is expanding to the same sized rental space next door and is also opening a new shop in Miami Beach on 67th street and Collins Avenue before the end of the year.

Pink Donuts is at 827 E. Oakland Park Blvd in Oakland Park. The shop is open everyday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.