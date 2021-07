BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The westbound Highway 58 connector to southbound Highway 99 will be closed on Sunday night. The city said the closure will take place from 10 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday so crews can set temporary concrete barrier and for striping operations. During the closure, westbound-to-southbound motorists will be detoured to the northbound 99 connector to exit at Rosedale and then they can re-enter on the southbound 99 on-ramp.