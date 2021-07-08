Cancel
Opinion: When the Time is Right, Sam Presti Must Stay Aggressive to Get OKC Over the Hump

By Ryan Chapman
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 14 days ago

The NBA landscape is ever-changing.

In today’s era of player empowerment, rosters churn and superstars move destinations at a higher rate than ever before.

Sam Presti knows this as well as anyone, as he’s been on both ends of the spectrum.

As a result, the mythical “championship window” is becoming more and more a thing of the past.

Assembling the most talented roster in the league is no guarantee of a title. LeBron James’ Miami Heat, billed as an unstoppable force, won titles in two of their four years atop the Eastern Conference. The Houston Rockets, who felt their title window was open with James Harden, failed to even make the NBA Finals once.

Just this past season, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Harden were derailed in Brooklyn due to injuries, which is the third stop along the way for Durant where a window was closed due to injuries.

As the Oklahoma City Thunder continue to build around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Presti and the Thunder ownership cannot afford to be as patient as they were the first time they built a title contender.

If Presti is able to surround Gilgeous-Alexander with talent that could vault the franchise back into the Western Conference Finals picture over the next five years, the OKC general manager must show he learned the mistakes of the past, and go for broke to continue to surround Gilgeous-Alexander with talent to try and capatilze.

Look no further than the Phoenix Suns.

  • NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham not a lock for top pick?

Bringing Chris Paul in could have been met with criticism. Entering his 16th year in the NBA, there was no promise that Paul would be at the peak of his powers by the time Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton were primed to contend for a championship. But the Suns made the move anyways, and they’ve positioned themselves to win their first NBA title.

Building a championship team is an inexact science. Yes you must have superstars and talented role players, but you also must get lucky.

The Suns have been dominant in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but they’ve also played teams along the way who have had injuries to Anthony Davis, Jamal Murray and Kawhi Leonard. This is not a criticism of Phoenix, it’s actually a credit to them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eehl7_0arFtyCE00
Chris Paul was the missing piece in Phoenix, leading the Suns to the NBA Finals Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Sports

They made the move for Paul, and positioned themselves to capitalize on the reality of the injuries in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

When the time is right, Presti must position the Thunder to do the same.

And indications point to the fact that he will. He already showed aggression in the trade market, even before Durant’s departure.

Presti acquired Victor Oladipo from Orlando in an attempt to sway Durant to stay in Oklahoma City. When that didn’t work out, Presti swung for the fences, landing Paul George after he became unsettled with the Pacers.

The instincts to go for broke are there, and it might be necessary to manufacture a championship window for the Thunder.

