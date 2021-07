CHICAGO — At least eight people are hospitalized after a drive-by shooting involving a party bus in Lincoln Park, according to Chicago police. The shooting happened just before midnight Wednesday in the 1600 block of North La Salle Drive at the BP gas station. Police said the party bus made a pit stop at the BP and about 36 people reportedly exited the bus. Some people were inside the gas station, and some were outside of the bus when the shooting began.