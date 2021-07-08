Bears' Tarik Cohen: Held out of minicamp

We are now to number 29 in our Chicago Bears roster ranking. This list is looking at who are the most valuable players on the Chicago Bears roster in the 2021 season only. Tarik Cohen has gone from 15 to 17 and back 15 in the three years prior. His drop to 29 is notable, and some fans may want it lower. He was disappointed in 2019, but the team went right back to him in 2020. Unfortunately, he did not have a good year before an ACL sidelined him.