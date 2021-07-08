Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Rain & Shine: Small Water Cycles (repeat)

kvnf.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a drying landscape one thing we can do to halt desertification is to restore small water cycles. What does that mean? It means keeping the water that does fall or comes down through irrigation and streams in local circulation. There are many ways to do this through the way we graze animals, to keeping our ditch water above ground, planting and caring for trees, and restoring soil health. The simple global principal at work here is that in the biosphere, water follows carbon. Where there is more carbon there will be more water.

www.kvnf.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Cycle#Weather#Irrigation#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
earth.com

Tomato fruit warns the rest of the plant when attacked

New research published by Frontiers has found something very interesting. A certain variety of tomato has fruits that can use chemical and hormonal signaling to notify the rest of the plant when they’re attacked by caterpillars. “We usually forget that a plant’s fruits are living and semiautonomous parts of their...
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Column: Made in the shade, rain or shine

As we all know (and this year is no exception), weather in central Indiana can be rather unpredictable. Whether the forecast calls for rain or shine, enjoying time outdoors is always desirable. While outdoors, it’s nice to have a place where you can sit and contemplate the next change in...
Maine StateWMTW

Maine farm says recent rain too little, too late for blueberry crop

ARUNDEL, Maine — While this month’s rain has been good for drought conditions in Maine, it might be too little, too late for some farmers. Farms in Maine have experienced moderate to severe drought conditions this year. The owners of Dragonfly Meadow Blueberry Farm in Arundel said because of the...
Missouri StateHigh Plains Journal

Spring rains bring root rots to Missouri field crops

Frequent spring rains in Missouri set the stage for seedling and root rotting diseases that can lower yields. Pythium species usually infect the roots of corn, soybean and wheat, especially in the northern half of the state, says University of Missouri Extension plant pathologist Kaitlyn Bissonnette. Infection by Pythium favors...
Posted by
VTDigger

Ron Krupp: How to use cover crops and green manure to improve the garden

Cover crops and green manures are important in building up soil fertility. A cover crop is simply a high number of plants, usually specific annual, biennial, or perennial grasses and/or legumes, growing and covering the soil surface. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ron Krupp: How to use cover crops and green manure to improve the garden.
ScienceEurekAlert

Land repair vital for survival

Restoration of degraded drylands is urgently needed to mitigate climate change, reverse desertification and secure livelihoods for the two billion people who live there, experts warn in a major new paper in Nature Ecology & Evolution. Scientists leading the Global Arid Zone Project examined restoration seeding outcomes at 174 sites...
Agricultureearth.com

Drought changes the root microbiome of rice plants

A new study from UC Davis has revealed that drought causes lasting changes within the community of microbes that is found in and around the roots of rice plants. These root microbes are critical components of the plants that help them absorb nutrients from the soil. The research may ultimately...
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

East El Paso homeowner dealing with repeated rain water flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the clouds clear away, we’re seeing the damage from storms both to roads and homes across El Paso. Some areas have seen way more damage then others. One homeowner in East El Paso said he was helpless as his yard flooded and water flowed into his home.
Scienceecowatch.com

Coral Disease Spreading in Caribbean Linked to Wastewater From Ships

A deadly coral disease took over Florida's reef tract in 2014 and now is rapidly spreading around the Caribbean; the infection may be a result of ballast water from ships, according to new research. The infection, called stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) has the potential to be the most...
AnimalsMissoulian

Tiny climate worlds: Animals use microclimates to survive

How far would you have to move in these 100-degree days to find a place 10 degrees cooler?. Humans might have to drive for days. But a bug on an arrowleaf balsamroot flower might only need to shift to a different leaf. “If you look at the plant with a...
Wildlifetomahawkleader.com

LCHD warns of dangers of blue-green algae blooms

LINCOLN COUNTY – The Lincoln County Health Department (LCHD) earlier this month provided information regarding the dangers of blue-green algae blooms. “Every year, we get reports of algal blooms in Lincoln County,” said Arianna Taylor, Environmental Health Technician for LCHD. “We want to make sure everyone is aware and taking safety measures to keep both themselves and their pets safe.”
Florida Statessrnews.com

“One Water Florida” Campaign Aimed to Promote Water Reuse

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on July 16 announced the launch of the One Water Florida Campaign to inform Floridians on the use of recycled water in the state to meet the growing demand for water. This campaign was designed in coordination with the state’s five water management districts, WateReuse Florida, the Potable Reuse Commission, the American Water Works Association Florida Section, the Florida Water Environment Association, The Nature Conservancy and the Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association.
Cambridge, MNcambridge.mn.us

Drought Conditions and Water Conservation

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MNDNR) announced that the State is entering the Drought Warning Phase of the Statewide Drought Plan because more than 50% of Minnesota is now in a severe drought condition. The MNDNR is reporting that it will take three to five inches of precipitation over a two-week period to significantly alleviate the drought. The City of Cambridge, along with all other Public Water Supplies in the state, are partnering with and will receive guidance from the MNDNR throughout the remainder of the drought.
Environmentupr.org

Great Salt Lake Drops To Record Low Levels

The Great Salt Lake has once again dropped to historic lows, according to Utah’s Department of Natural Resources. On Tuesday, the Great Salt Lake was confirmed to have dropped to an elevation of 4,191.4 feet, tying the previous record low set in 1963. It is expected to continue dropping due to Utah’s current drought situation.
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Tile drainage impacts yield and nitrogen

As most kids know, a big pile of mud can be a load of fun. But not for farmers. Muddy fields mean too much water. And too much water means crops might not grow well. Farmers often install underground drains, called tile drains, in waterlogged soils to help move the excess water away quickly. The drier soils are beneficial to their crops.
EnvironmentSalt Lake Tribune

Groups spell out 10 ways to build a resilient Colorado River Basin — amid drought and climate change

This story is part of The Salt Lake Tribune’s ongoing commitment to identify solutions to Utah’s biggest challenges through the work of the Innovation Lab. Called the “ground zero” of water-related climate change effects by one environmentalist, the Colorado River Basin needs help from everyone living around and using its water to keep the area from drying up.
Inverse

Feral hogs study reveals an unexpected consequence of invasive species

On August 4, 2019, Willie McNabb raised a Twitter hellstorm when he tweeted the following response to a post advocating for restrictions on assault rifles:. Legit question for rural Americans - How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?
Agriculturebotanicgardens.org

The Importance of Cover Crops

I have fond memories of being a child and walking next to Grandpa as he rototilled the garden. There is something comforting about the smell and texture of newly tilled soil. As an adult, though, I’ve learned that leaves the soil exposed to wind and rain and the resulting erosion can be devastating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy