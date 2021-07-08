Former Catamounts player scores game-winning goal in Stanley Cup Final
TAMPA, Fla. — A former University of Vermont hockey player shined on the sport's biggest stage Wednesday night, scoring a game-winning goal during the Stanley Cup Final. Ross Colton, who most recently played for the school in 2018, lifted the Tampa Bay Lightning to their second consecutive championship by scoring the team's only goal in game five of the series. The goal marked Colton's fourth during the postseason.www.mynbc5.com
