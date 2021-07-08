Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Former Catamounts player scores game-winning goal in Stanley Cup Final

mynbc5.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — A former University of Vermont hockey player shined on the sport's biggest stage Wednesday night, scoring a game-winning goal during the Stanley Cup Final. Ross Colton, who most recently played for the school in 2018, lifted the Tampa Bay Lightning to their second consecutive championship by scoring the team's only goal in game five of the series. The goal marked Colton's fourth during the postseason.

www.mynbc5.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catamounts#Stanley Cup Final#Hockey Player#University Of Vermont#Hockey Night#Hockey East Honorable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
News Break
NHL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Wild, Rangers, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to make some big changes and there are questions about whether or not a Steven Stamkos departure could be among them. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for the NHL Expansion Draft and have 24 hours to ask a couple of key players to waive their no-move clauses. What are the most likely landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko and when might the New York Rangers choose to buy out defenseman Tony DeAngelo?
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Sign Taylor Hall.

It's been a very interesting offseason so far for the Boston Bruins especially when it comes to forward Taylor Hall. Hall was acquired at the deadline and fit into the team's blueprint pretty well. However he has no contract and will hit UFA status this offseason and we heard various...
HockeytheScore

Kucherov played Stanley Cup Final with fractured rib

Nikita Kucherov battled through a significant injury while helping the Tampa Bay Lightning go back-to-back. The superstar forward played with a fractured rib throughout the Stanley Cup Final, his agent Dan Milstein confirmed, according to The Athletic's Joe Smith. Kucherov reportedly needed multiple injections during the series and played the...
NHLNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Final NHL Stanley Cup Game on NBC Attracts 3.6 Million Viewers

The NHL ended its 16-year partnership with NBC after Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens. The league is moving to ESPN and WarnerMedia, increasing its media rights fee to more than $625 million per year. ESPN and TNT will divide the upcoming Stanley Cup broadcasts.
NHLmykisscountry937.com

Two Former Texarkana Bandits Win Back To Back Stanley Cups Together

The Tampa Bay Lightning won the 2021 Stanley Cup less than 300 days after winning the 2020 Stanley Cup. It was the fastest any team has won two of the NHL's top prize. Now of course that's because of the COVID pandemic, and the "bubble" season it created last year, as well as the late start it forced on this season. But through it all, Tampa Bay has remained on top. Winning both COVID-impacted Stanley Cups.
NHLPosted by
Sportress

Tom Brady congratulates Lightning on winning Stanley Cup

The Tampa region is reveling in yet another championship with the Tampa Bay Lightning now winners of back-to-back Stanley Cups after eliminating the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 with a 1-0 victory Wednesday night in front of the hometown fans at Amalie Arena. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady unsurprisingly made...
NHLPosted by
NJ.com

N.J.’s Ross Colton scores Stanley Cup-winning goal to cap rookie season

Ross Colton literally put his name on the Stanley Cup. The rookie and Robbinsville native’s second-period goal was decisive as the Tampa Bay Lightning dispatched the Montreal Canadiens with a 1-0 win in Game 5 on Wednesday night to win their second straight championship. “This entire season has been something...
NHLprojectspurs.com

Stanley Cup Final: Lightning Blank Canadiens To Win Back-To-Back Titles

The Tampa Bay Lightning proved lightning does strike twice as they blanked the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday night to win their second consecutive Stanley Cup title. “This group, no matter what happens from here on out, this group is going to be etched in history forever, and that’s pretty F’ing special,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. “I’m so proud of the guys. You can’t soak it in yet. It’s so fresh. It’s so new. You don’t even realize what’s going to happen. We won the Stanley Cup, and we still have the Stanley Cup. That’s just amazing.”
NHLchatsports.com

Winning a second Stanley Cup was cathartic

The first time I watched the Tampa Bay Lightning win the Stanley Cup, I had just finished my senior year of high school in 2004 and watched Games Six and Seven at my parent’s house on television. At the time, I wasn’t into hockey, though it was certainly exciting to watch. Still, it didn’t mean much to me as I wasn’t emotionally invested in the team.
Drinksstpetecatalyst.com

Coors launches beer made with ice from Stanley Cup Final

July 8, 2021 - To celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row, Coors Light, the team’s official beer sponsor, will offer a special “Champions Ice” edition made with ice from Amalie Arena. During the Stanley Cup Final, Molson Coors Beverage Co. scraped ice from the rink and melted it down into water at the company’s brewery in Golden, Colo., where it was used to brew a limited run of Champions Ice Coors Light. Starting Monday, the beer will be available at participating Tampa Bay bars, some of which will offer 32-ounce collectable crowlers.
HockeyPosted by
Asbury Park Press

Watch New Jerseyan Ross Colton's Stanley Cup-winning goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning

New Jersey hadn’t historically been a hotbed for ice hockey talent - but that's changed over the last few decades. The latest player from the Garden State to make an impact in the NHL is Robbinsville native Ross Colton, a Tampa Bay Lightning rookie who scored the Stanley Cup-winning goal Wednesday night in the 1-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. The Lightning won the series 4-1.
NHLumdbulldogs.com

NHL DRAFT SET FOR FRIDAY

With the 2021 NHL Entry Draft set to take place on July 23-24, we look back at UMD's impact on the yearly event. In total, 115 Bulldogs have been selected in the draft since 1970. Most recently, during the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, current Bulldogs Wyatt Kaiser and Blake Biondi...

Comments / 0

Community Policy