Former Catamounts player scores game-winning goal in Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning proved lightning does strike twice as they blanked the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday night to win their second consecutive Stanley Cup title. “This group, no matter what happens from here on out, this group is going to be etched in history forever, and that’s pretty F’ing special,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. “I’m so proud of the guys. You can’t soak it in yet. It’s so fresh. It’s so new. You don’t even realize what’s going to happen. We won the Stanley Cup, and we still have the Stanley Cup. That’s just amazing.”