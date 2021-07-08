Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Hackers Were Stealing Money From My Followers, and Instagram Didn’t Do Anything

By Yana Pashaeva
Slate
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday morning, I woke up to unusually early calls from my home country, Russia. It was 5 a.m. in Phoenix, where I am currently living, when my sister reached out to me to say that my Instagram account had been hacked. I had tons of messages on WhatsApp, Telegram, and Facebook and missed calls from people I haven’t spoken to in years. They all were mentioning the recent post on Instagram and asking, “Is it true?” Was what true? I couldn’t log in to my account, of course. Meanwhile, notifications from different messengers continued to come, raising the level of my anxiety.

slate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Russian#Ip#Duo Mobile#Google Authenticator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
The US Sun

Warning apps are tracking location and data even when you DON’T use them & Facebook Messenger is one of WORST offenders

PHONE apps could be tracking your data even when you don’t use them and Facebook Messenger is among the worst offenders, experts say. As the public becomes more concerned about the information they unknowingly share with bigger tech companies, privacy specialists are encouraging people to think about what they could be giving away before they download an app.
Internetthreatpost.com

Phish Swims Past Email Security With Milanote Pages

The “Evernote for creatives” is anchoring a rapidly spiking phishing campaign, evading SEGs with ease. The Milanote app, billed as the “Evernote for creatives” by reviewers, has attracted the notice of cybercriminals who are abusing it to carry out credential-stealing campaigns that skate past secure email gateways (SEGs), researchers said.
InternetPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to make yourself anonymous on Facebook

Knowing how to make yourself anonymous on Facebook will help protect your privacy from strangers and annoying acquaintances while still letting you see what your friends are up to. For example, you could change the name that's displayed in your profile. You can also lock down your privacy settings to...
Internetigeeksblog.com

How to send Soundmojis on Facebook Messenger

Emojis are an integral part of conversations these days. They set the mood, tone, and in some cases, even affect where the conversation’s headed. However, Facebook takes this a step further with a cool new feature called Soundmojis in Facebook Messenger. But what exactly is Soundmojis, and how do I...
Cell PhonesTechRepublic

The most dangerous messaging apps on Android

Messaging apps are becoming some of the most popular smartphone programs in the world, and that means more attempts to phish their users, Kaspersky finds. New data from Kaspersky reveals that messaging apps for Android devices are wildly popular targets for phishing scammers. Of all the phishing attempts on Android messaging platforms between December 2020 and May 2021, WhatsApp led the pack with a whopping 89.6% of detected attacks.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Twitter tests showing “highlight Fleets” from people you don’t follow

SocialMediaToday (via Matt Navarra) picked up an interesting story about Twitter. Apparently, the social network is silently testing a new feature, highlighting Fleets from people you don’t actually follow. Several people confirmed this, adding that these Fleets from strangers seem to appear after people have seen all “normal” Fleets from...
Internetthestylus.org

Instagram Followers! 9 Tricks The Competitors Knows, But You Do Not

You do not have to bother with a decrease in your fans as we assure recompensation for any kind of declines which could occur unexpectedly. Also, you’ll be able to see what platforms grew, which networks have potential and also require more effort and time. Have you ever discovered on your own glued to your television enthralled by all the dishes you see on the culinary shows? Thanks a whole lot, I see myself doing long-term service with you. This is why they put their focus into creating excellent high quality private instagram viewer no verify followers, but with little expenses, so they don’t have to hand down the expense to the customer, and also you can take advantage of budget-friendly Instagram fans. How pets are winning fantastic lots of fans? Based upon the past few year’s data as well as some future forecasts, these niches are completely selected to provide you a wonderful response on Instagram. Similarly, with boomerangs, it’s insufficient to tap the camera switch and make the video Nathan strongly recommends entering into video clip advertising. In various other words, you need to seek methods to develop involvement with the followers that you have and also the followers that you will certainly be able to enter the future. Quality: That certainly the final straw to place as this actually matters.
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

2-year social media feud spills over to the newsroom

GROSSE POINTE SCHOOLS — Former school board President Judy Gafa helped confirm the legitimacy of reporting on social media commentary by school district officials by forwarding some of it to a Grosse Pointe News editor. Some things flow downhill, so the task to investigate the matter fell to a staff...
Internettechweez.com

Twitter Testing ‘Dislike’ Button. Thanks, We Hate It.

After failing to copy Instagram Stories for their Fleets feature, Twitter is cloning Reddit’s upvote and downvote feature. For clarification, Reddit wasn’t the first site to have this feature – services like Hacker News, Digg, forums, Slashdot already had it, but Reddit definitely popularised it. Twitter is doing this research...
Electronicsabc27.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Amazon Sweepstakes

(WHTM) — How would you like to win a prize from Amazon? Maybe a free pair of Apple AirPods? Unfortunately, it is a scam and an expensive one as one man just learned. Brian Hunt, who buys electronics from Amazon, was so excited to receive a text saying “congratulations Brian, you came in second place” in a recent Amazon raffle.
Family RelationshipsSlate

Help! I Was Involved in a Deadly Accident. The Family Is Lying About What Happened.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. I was sober: Just over a decade ago, I was involved in a road accident that resulted in the death of a child. A (very thorough) investigation ruled that I was not in any way at fault. I was extremely upset to discover, therefore, that one of the child’s family members recently posted a memorial in which they referred to the child’s death being due to a drunk driver.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Speech suppression is habit-forming

Speech suppression is a habit that the Biden administration and its liberal supporters can’t seem to break. Many staffers may have picked up the habit in their student years: Colleges and universities have been routinely censoring “politically incorrect” speech for the last 30 years. As Thomas Sowell notes, “There are no institutions in America where free speech is more severely restricted than in our politically correct colleges and universities, dominated by liberals.”
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

Two 18-year-old twin sisters were executed in an Instagram live broadcast

Two twin sisters just 18 years old they were executed from multiple headshots at point blank range and the gloomy episode was broadcast live on Instagram, causing a huge social stir. The chilling event occurred in the Pacajus microregion, in the state of Ceará, in the north of Brazil, for which there is already a detainee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy