Hackers Were Stealing Money From My Followers, and Instagram Didn’t Do Anything
On Tuesday morning, I woke up to unusually early calls from my home country, Russia. It was 5 a.m. in Phoenix, where I am currently living, when my sister reached out to me to say that my Instagram account had been hacked. I had tons of messages on WhatsApp, Telegram, and Facebook and missed calls from people I haven’t spoken to in years. They all were mentioning the recent post on Instagram and asking, “Is it true?” Was what true? I couldn’t log in to my account, of course. Meanwhile, notifications from different messengers continued to come, raising the level of my anxiety.slate.com
