Judge Rules That Portland Rent Control Ordinance Can Stand
A superior court judge has ruled that a rent control ordinance approved by Portland voters last year can stand. The ordinance passed in November restricts how often rent can be increased in the city - and by how much. Landlords must also present an "appropriate justification" for any increase. In January, the Southern Maine Landlord Association sued to block the ordinance, arguing that it's unlawful and violates due process.www.mainepublic.org
