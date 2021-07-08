You Can Now Buy Starbucks With Bitcoin, Thanks To This Bakkt App Collab

Ice cream stans can keep those Sunday scaries at bay on July 18, thanks to an unofficial food holiday dedicated to the dessert of summer. It’s basically the sweetest day of the year, and it’s fitting that there are so many National Ice Cream Day deals for 2021 to help you score discounts and freebies on your scoop or pint of choice. From a $7.18 two-night stay in a real ice cream truck to BOGO sundaes and cones, here are the best deals you can take advantage of this year.