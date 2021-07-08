You Can Now Buy Starbucks With Bitcoin, Thanks To This Bakkt App Collab
Starbucks is making it easier to pay for your coffee runs via your digital wallet, thanks to a new partnership with Bakkt, a digital assets account. If you haven’t used Bakkt before, you might be wondering what the Bakkt app Starbucks payment option is. The app, which houses all your digital currency, i.e. any Bitcoin, gift cards, cash, and rewards, in one place, is streamlining the payment process.www.elitedaily.com
