Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

You Can Now Buy Starbucks With Bitcoin, Thanks To This Bakkt App Collab

Elite Daily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarbucks is making it easier to pay for your coffee runs via your digital wallet, thanks to a new partnership with Bakkt, a digital assets account. If you haven’t used Bakkt before, you might be wondering what the Bakkt app Starbucks payment option is. The app, which houses all your digital currency, i.e. any Bitcoin, gift cards, cash, and rewards, in one place, is streamlining the payment process.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Digital Currency#Ios#Starbucks Card#Usd#Starbucks Rewards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Fox News

10 apps you need to remove from your phone now

Apps used to be fun add-ons to get the most out of your phone. Today, they’re vital to our everyday communication, work and play. Sadly, it seems like every week, there’s another list of bad apps causing headaches or putting your security at risk. Phony cryptocurrency and financial apps are scammers’ latest grift. Tap or click for red flags that the app you’re about trust your money with is a sham.
Cell Phonesthefreshtoast.com

Finally, The First Marijuana Delivery App Is Launched Via Apple Store

Recently, Apple updated its policies and is allowing cannabis delivery apps to operate, marking a big win for legal weed. One of the quickest ways in which marijuana can be accepted and embraced by all types of people is for products to be easily accessible. After several false starts, the cannabis delivery app Eaze is launching on the Apple Store. It’s a game-changer for the industry.
LifestylePosted by
TheSpoon

You Can Now Buy a Juicero and the Coolest Cooler (as Toys)

The food tech landscape is littered with devices that coulda been and companies that had great aspirations but for various reasons failed spectacularly. Now, two of the most infamous hardware failures, the Juicero and the Coolest Cooler, are being resurrected — as toys. Internet collective MSCHF has dropped its collection...
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

Is It Time to Replace Your Physical Wallet With Apple Wallet?

With major aspects of our lives transitioning into a virtual world, it's not surprising that our wallets can potentially be replaced by our smartphones, too. Apple announced some new significant features at WWDC21 for it's digital wallet, Apple Wallet. The Apple Wallet now has almost every feature you'd need in a physical wallet, along with multiple additional ones unachievable with a physical wallet.
Amazonidownloadblog.com

Awesome laptop backpacks you can buy now

So, you’re in the market for a backpack. Whatever your reasons, whether it’s educational, just wanting to get around town without worrying about a side-carry, or whatever else it might be, it’s a backpack you’re after. Well, we’ve got a great roundup for you. Down below, you’ll find a list...
Cell PhonesThe Verge

You can now use Edge’s password manager to log in to mobile apps

Microsoft is updating Edge on Thursday to allow the browser’s password manager to log you in to your mobile apps. The new release, technically Edge 92, also includes new password safety features through a password health dashboard. The Edge mobile app should be able to use the browser’s password manager...
Cell Phonesiclarified.com

Verizon to Make Messages by Google the Default Texting App on Android

Verizon has announced that it will make Messages by Google the default texting app on the Android devices it sells. This means all three major carriers will make the switch from SMS to the Rich Communications Service (RCS) standard. According to GSMA, the standard has been building momentum with over 444 million monthly active users in 60 countries.
Food & DrinksElite Daily

Score Free Scoops And Major Discounts With These Ice Cream Day Deals

Ice cream stans can keep those Sunday scaries at bay on July 18, thanks to an unofficial food holiday dedicated to the dessert of summer. It’s basically the sweetest day of the year, and it’s fitting that there are so many National Ice Cream Day deals for 2021 to help you score discounts and freebies on your scoop or pint of choice. From a $7.18 two-night stay in a real ice cream truck to BOGO sundaes and cones, here are the best deals you can take advantage of this year.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now That Are Better Than Bitcoin

Bitcoin is under considerable pressure right now. Three of the most popular Robinhood stocks could outperform Bitcoin over the long run. These stocks offer strong growth prospects thanks to their solid underlying businesses. Some investors might have the Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) blues right now. Several of the most popular cryptocurrencies, including...
TechnologyAndroid Central

Here are the brands Amazon banished — and here are some great alternatives

Amazon has been ruthlessly taking down popular accessory brands from its website, following some questionable review practices. Many of these brands are responsible for some of the best USB-C cables or the best battery packs available to keep your phone juiced. Unfortunately, that hasn't stopped Amazon from removing their products from its store as part of a major crackdown of companies not following its policies.
Grocery & Supermaketdoctorofcredit.com

Walmart Adds $3.74 Fee When Loading GoBank Prepaid Card

Walmart partners with various prepaid cards to allow cash or debit card loading in Walmart stores, including prepaid cards such as BlueBird, Serve, GoBank, Green Dot, and more. Loads on the GoBank card have always been free, as per their agreement with Walmart. However, reader RF reports that they recently began charging a $3.74 load fee, and Flyertalk data points also point to the fact that Walmart unilaterally added a $3.74 fee for loading. BlueBird and Serve loads are still free.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Chrome 92 released for iOS, Android, Beta beyond desktop

A new version of the Google Chrome web browser is available for Android devices and iOS devices as of this week. If you’re using a mobile device right now without the latest version of Chrome, you’ll see the Chrome 92 release available in your device’s app store in the very near future. Depending on the device you have, you may have a Beta version available, too.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best free iPhone apps in 2021

The best free iPhone apps can help you save money, whether you've sprung for the iPhone 12 Pro Max or you've opted for the cheapest iPhone Apple currently sells — the $399 iPhone SE. While the $699 starting price of the iPhone 12 mini may be the least expensive starting price for a new Apple phone in a good long while, that's still a considerable amount of cash to pay out on hardware.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is now available worldwide

The MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 range is now available from Apple Stores around the world, with the in-store pickup option being considerably quicker for customers than waiting for delivery. Regional Apple Stores are starting to show the MagSafe Battery Pack as being available for in-store pickup at...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

You can now delete the last 15 minutes of search history in the Google App for iOS

Google is finally beginning to roll out a new privacy-oriented feature that will allow you to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history on mobile. The feature was announced at this year’s Google I/O, and it’s now rolling out to the Google app on iOS. It’s not available on Android yet, but Google says it will be coming to the platform later this year.
TechnologyElite Daily

Target is Offering Free Apple Subscriptions For Music, TV+, And More

Target is partnering up with Apple for the latest round of perks for its Circle loyalty program members — and the benefits are seriously sweet. Until June 17, 2022, Target Circle members can take advantage of free subscriptions spanning four to six months to popular services like Apple Music, TV+, and Arcade. If you’re ready to claim the deals, here’s where to find Target Circle’s free Apple subscriptions so you can get started.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
B98.5

Alert: Nationwide Recall Of Walmart & Sams Club Baked Goods

A nationwide recall was announced due to Listeria concerns for several products that were sold at both Walmart & Sams Club stores across the country. The 26 products being recalled are all baked goods, mostly muffins & mini muffins that were sold under the Great Value, and Marketplace brands. The products are produced by a company called Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp.

Comments / 0

Community Policy