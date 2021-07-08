Tornado Warning issued for Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please send your reports of wind and/or hail damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Hyde; Tyrrell; Washington The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Washington County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Hyde County in eastern North Carolina Tyrrell County in eastern North Carolina * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 308 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Alligator Lake, or 29 miles southeast of Plymouth, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Kilkenny, Killkenny, Scranton, Fairfield, Columbia, Woodley, Newfoundland, Scuppernong, Alligator Lake and Creswell. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN