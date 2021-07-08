Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara, Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Niagara; Northern Erie A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ERIE AND NIAGARA COUNTIES At 308 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Niagara Falls, moving northeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Lockport, Grand Island, Newfane, Lewiston, Youngstown, Middleport, Fort Niagara State Park, Sanborn, Wilson, Barker, Cambria Center, Olcott, Pendleton Center, Ransomville, Gasport, Model City and Appleton. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov
