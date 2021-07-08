Cancel
Hunterdon County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset; Warren THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR HUNTERDON...SOUTHWESTERN MORRIS...CENTRAL WARREN AND NORTHWESTERN SOMERSET COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northern and northwestern New Jersey...and eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ.

alerts.weather.gov

