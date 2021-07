Living, breathing goddess Zendaya is out here giving us yet another reason to feel excited about the return of red carpet fashion. Whether she's paying homage to Beyoncé circa 2003 (which we're still not over, might I add), or generally sending Twitter into a frenzy with her gobsmackingly good 'fits, her fashion is undoubtedly on point. And for her most recent event, the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere in Los Angeles, Zendaya's gone and graced us with yet another TDF look. Oh, and did we mention that it's inspired by Lola Bunny?