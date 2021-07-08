Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nueces County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Nueces by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Nueces The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi affecting Nueces County. For the Oso Creek...including Corpus Christi...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 27.6 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The creek is currently cresting and is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Major lowland flooding occurs. Numerous barns and structures flood near Farm to Market 763. There is nearly two feet of water over Farm to Market 763. County Road 43 is flooded. The Lakes Subdivision on the south side of Corpus Christi will have water over Oso Parkway and into their front yards. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Oso Creek Corpus Christ 20.0 27.6 Fri 8 am 21.3 16.9 13.2 10.7 9.1

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corpus Christi, TX
County
Nueces County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barns#Slab#Extreme Weather#Nueces#Farm To Market 763
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy