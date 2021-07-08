Flash Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Granville, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Granville; Wake FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL FRANKLIN, SOUTHEASTERN GRANVILLE AND CENTRAL WAKE COUNTIES At 422 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the heavy rain has shifted north of the warned area, with 3 to 4 inches of rain have fallen. Any lingering flash flooding will gradually recede over the next hour, including flood waters along Crabtree and Walnut Creeks. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Raleigh, Wake Forest, Garner, Franklinton, Knightdale, Rolesville, Youngsville, Purnell, Falls Lake and Lake Wheeler. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE